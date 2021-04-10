Protest camp for Navalny’s release at the Brandenburg Gate – dpa

BErlin (AFP) – To secure the release of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny, activists have been demonstrating in tents at the Brandenburg Gate since noon on Saturday. The “Democracy Camp” is set to run for a month – the organizer is Unkremlin, which is still in the process of being established.

She added that not only is Navalny free, but all political prisoners in Russia are required. On Saturday, a police spokesman said the number of participants was in a low, double-digit range.

The posters featured slogans such as “Stop terror Putin – the camp of democracy”, “No work with Nord Stream” and “No license for RT”. According to a German news agency (dpa) correspondent, several pedestrians stopped at the Brandenburg Gate and looked at the demands. Speeches were announced by Russian opposition activists, including Olga Romanova, in the next few days. On Saturday afternoon, there was no disturbance at first to the police in the camp.

In February, Alexei Navalny was sentenced in a highly criticized trial to spend several years in a former concentration camp while on hunger strike. In the past few days, Navalny has complained about his deteriorating health while in detention. Last summer he barely survived the attack of the Novichok neurotoxin.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210410-99-153393 / 2