Promise kept. Roger Federer realizes the super talent “Zizou” a childhood dream.

Ezian Ahmed gathers his courage at the 2017 US Open and asks Roger Federer to challenge him one day. Five years later, the 20-time Grand Slam winner delivers on his promise.

At a press conference at Flushing Meadows in 2017, Eziane “Zizou” Ahmed asked his star “to keep playing for eight to nine years”. So he has enough time to become a professional and then compete with Federer himself. The maestro then gave the young talent his word with a smile (“pinky promise”) that he would one day play against him.

Five years later, Zizou, now the best under-12 player in the US in singles, doubles and trains at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in New York, was lured to Switzerland – on the pretext of doing some training.

Just in time to celebrate Roger Federer’s 41st birthday, his patron Parilla posts a video in which he greets Zizou as a star in Zurich, and also has to fulfill Sylvie’s wishes. Before he knows the real reason for his visit, Zizou talks about the best day of his life. The surprise increases when his training partner enters the field.