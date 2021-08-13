Princess Latifa was spotted in Iceland – no longer imprisoned

Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, Princess of Dubai, can be seen in Tire in Iceland. She said in a video message earlier that she is being held.
The basics in brief
- Princess Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, was photographed in Iceland.
- The 35-year-old mentioned in a video in February that she lives in captivity.
- Since her escape attempt in 2018, her father has locked her up in a villa.
In February, a video caused quite a stir in which Latifa, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, stated that she had been imprisoned. This is after she was allegedly forcibly returned to Dubai in 2018 after a dramatic escape attempt.
And now the 35-year-old, whose full name is Latifa bint Mohammed Al-Maktoum, appears to be enjoying more freedom. a few weeks ago image appeared in Instagramthat princess Airport Madrid offers. It was attended by a teacher named Sioned Taylor, who apparently accompanied Latifa on a trip to Europe.
New photos show the princess in Iceland
The same account now shows a picture of the princess with her cousin Marcus Al-Sabri in Iceland. Other old photos show the two women in a supermarket. However, users of the platform remain skeptical about the actual freedom of the 35-year-old. their opinion is, The trip was organized onlyLatifah was still in captivity.
The Free Latifa campaign continued. Since the video of the imprisoned princess On. It has now stopped its activity. The young woman is in “the best position she’s been in in two decades in terms of freedom.” With that said, the situation should of course be watched closely, “FreeLatifa” co-founder David Haye, told BBC.
The campaign achieved its main objective: the life of the princess is now being monitored from Dubai by institutions such as the United Nations. It closely monitors whether the well-being of women now and in the future is assured.
