Princess Kate often copies the styling strategy seen on Meghan Markle

Although it was a simple look Princess Kate wore there, it was suspiciously reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s strategically chic business chic.

London – Princess Kate She (41) came to London to host the first meeting of her new working group for the Royal Institution. For a project that touched her early childhood heart, the Princess of Wales went to the City of London to brainstorm ideas with business leaders. On this occasion, the mother-of-three deviated from her colorful design agenda and dazzled in design works, which in their subtlety were very reminiscent of the Duchess of Sussex (41).

It’s all about the details: usually a part of Megan’s is particularly high quality

Dressed in skinny black cigarette pants, the wife of the heir to the throne Prince William (40) paired with a white high-necked blazer and an ivory single-breasted jacket from her favorite brand Alexander McQueen for $ 2,190 (2.0 euros) a chic figure cut. The trick that Megan uses to look super chic also puts the finishing touches on Kate. Coupled with tried-and-true Gianvito Rossi pumps, £630, and stunning £5,000 Asprey London earrings, Kate has become a high-fashion peer.

If you compare the royal style of Kate and Meghan, the Princess of Wales is usually more willing to experiment with many unusual silhouettes and styles. On Commonwealth Day, the mother-of-three wore a 1940s-style two-piece skirt and matching peplum jacket from Erdem Moralioglu, 46. On the other hand, Meghan Markle is a fan of simple clothes, which rely on timeless looks with noble individual parts.

Princess Kate is making a name for herself because of her designer collections with minimalist branding

But modern fun wasn’t required for the occasion, so she relied on simple sophistication and ostentation rather than creating a mess. “From conception until the age of five, our brains develop at an astonishing rate, faster than at any other age. It is during this time that we lay the foundations and building blocks of our lives. During this time we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and learn something about the world we live in,” Kate explained to her potential donors. Its project and why it is worth every penny.

Meghan Markle likes to combine black and white business looks with leggings, pumps and an elegant top. Princess Kate also wore this style on her latest date (photo montage). © John Stillwell / dpa & i-Images / Imago & Anwar Hussain / Imago

Princess Kate has long arrived on Olympus. Their striking mix of designer fashion and jewelry or ready-to-wear jackets impresses both high society and street stylers alike. Even floral dresses don't always have to cost a fortune with major royals. Your kids can go to royal events in styles like Zara or H&M and this always creates a storm of excitement. Princess Charlotte (7 years old) is already the most expensive princess thanks to her mom.