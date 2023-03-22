Princess Kate is seen in the party photo

the brother Princess Kate And James Middleton Congratulations to my mom on Mother’s Day Carol . He commented on the shared photo, where a party with several guests can be seen in the background – it’s also possible that Kate is a fuzzy recognizable. high Mirror The photo was about a year and a half ago at James’ wedding Alizee Thevenet I grew up in France.

The event was attended by the couple’s closest friends and families in September 2021. Kate and her husband Prince William It was neatly kept and could enjoy a day off duty in private. It is not known who you are talking to well in the photo. Anyway, it’s not William.

Mother’s Day, celebrated in Great Britain earlier than in Austria, was also officially celebrated on Sunday. William and Kate posted a photo on Twitter of themselves and their three children. Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) Sitting on a tree. On another photo it stops Kate Her youngest son Louis in her arms. “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” the message read.