Princess Anne in hospital: She has to postpone her trip to Canada

Princess Anne is in hospital after an incident. British media reported that he had to postpone his trip to Canada due to this.

Princess Anne, 73, had a trip to Canada on her calendar the next day. According to British media reports, King Charles III’s sister, 75, will not be able to travel to Canada over the weekend after being hospitalized. Like both, the scheduled date had to be postponed The public broadcaster is the BBC as well as The British “Guardian” writes.

According to the Guardian, Princess Anne will not travel to Canada on the advice of her doctors. He suffered “minor injuries and concussion” at Gadcombe Park Gardens yesterday evening. The palace announced on June 24. The princess is in Southmead Hospital in Bristol for precautionary monitoring and is expected to make a “speedy and full recovery”.

The king was regularly updated on his sister’s health, and he “joined the entire royal family in sending his best wishes for the princess’ speedy recovery.”

Had an incident with the horse?



It is still not officially known what happened. The BBC reported, citing unnamed sources, that Anne’s head injury was consistent with an impact on the horse’s head or leg. The Guardian also writes that the princess may have been injured by the horse.

Anne is said to be conscious and will be released later this week. According to the Guardian, a palace spokesperson confirmed that Princess Anne is recovering well and receiving appropriate care from specialists. No further details will be released at this time. She will remain in hospital as a precaution until the medical team deems it fit for her to return home.

Unfortunately, the Japanese imperial couple, Naruhito, 64, and Masako, 60, were unable to attend the state dinner scheduled for Tuesday.

SpotOnNews