Princess Anne has to postpone her trip to Canada

Britain’s Princess Anne, 73 and sister of King Charles III, had to postpone her planned trip to Canada due to a hospital stay. This is what “Gala” has reported.

Anne recently participated in the traditional “Trooping the Color” parade for her brother’s birthday. But now an unexpected turn of events has landed her at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

According to the palace, Princess Anne suffered minor injuries and a concussion on the evening of June 23 at her Gatcombe Park estate. He is in the hospital for precautionary observation and is expected to make a speedy and full recovery.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still not officially known. However, the BBC reports citing unnamed sources about the possible cause. A wound on the princess’s head may indicate a collision with the horse’s head or leg. The Guardian also suspects that the horse may have been involved in Anne’s injuries.

Princess Anne is said to be conscious and will be released from hospital later this week. A palace spokesperson confirmed to the Guardian that he is recovering well and receiving appropriate care from specialists. No further details will be released at this time.

The princess will remain in hospital as a precaution until the medical team deems it fit for her to return home.

“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”