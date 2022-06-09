Prince William sells a London street newspaper

Without further comment or significant announcement, Prince William sold the street newspaper “The Big Issue” in London.
Without much fanfare, Prince William, 39, has worked for a good cause. In London, Royal sold the street newspaper “The Big Issue”. He wore a distinctive red jacket and hat identifying the homeless as official vendors.
Pictures spread on social media showing the king on the street. Instagram user Vitalijus Zuikauskas wrote of a photo of the two of them having an “unexpected meeting with Prince William”. The Lithuanian recently traveled to the UK to celebrate the platinum anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II (96).
“A huge and fun surprise.”
At first he did not believe it, only saw the prince on the street. Zwickauskas explains it to the Daily Telegraph. Prince William was “really very nice” and agreed to a photo without further ado. For him it was a “big and pleasant surprise” – and the highlight of his visit.
A cashier from a nearby store told the newspaper that William had been there for “a good 45 minutes”. He was very “modest”, which is why people didn’t recognize him at first.
As with other street magazines, the sale of “The Big Cause” is intended to provide income to the homeless. William or representatives of the Queen’s grandson have not yet commented on the sudden action.
