Prince William: He was immortalized by a coin

Prince William’s portrait appears on a £5 coin to mark his 40th birthday. For the first time, the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William (39) appears on a £5 coin to mark his 40th birthday. It is the first time that the Duke of Cambridge has appeared alone on an official British coin. The Royal Mint, the United Kingdom MintThe coin was unveiled ahead of Prince William’s birthday on June 21.

Picture of Prince William on the coin According to “The Telegraph” Based on a photo taken at a ceremony honoring Queen Elizabeth II, 96, in June 2018 at the British Ambassador’s residence in Amman, Jordan. The Duke is depicted in a three-quarter profile, looking toward the top right of the coin. To the left of the picture is the number 40, and to the right is the letter “W” that stands for William. In addition to the £5 coin, there will be a limited edition of matching gold coins.

“Maturity and grace”



According to the report, Claire McClennan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, explained that the coin’s design is “a tribute to the maturity and grace” of Prince William, who is “a high-ranking member of the royal family, a devoted husband and father of three.”

The reverse is said to show a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. An inscription on the edge of the coin reads: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge.” Prince William has appeared on only one official British currency so far: along with his wife, Duchess Kate (40). The coin was issued for the couple’s wedding in 2011.

Prince William is second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles (73). He and Duchess Kate have three children, Prince George (8), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). Since the Queen has been struggling with mobility issues, Cambridge has also taken more and more appointments on behalf of the King.

SpotOnNews