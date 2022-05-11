Prince William + Duchess Catherine: They have this important role in Jubilee

They play a central role in the Jubilee of the Throne

Preparations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are in full swing. Above all, Prince William and Duchess Catherine will play a special role.

In turbulent times, Queen Elizabeth, 96, can count on two members of her royal family: Prince William, 39, and Duchess Catherine, 40, who have proven professional and loyal to the British crown for many years and have steadily developed into an important support for the monarch. Little wonder, then, that Cambridge also plays a central role in the jubilee of the throne.

Duchess Catherine and Prince William travel to Wales



They are said to lead Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations across the UK and will be the biggest members of the royal family to fly out of London over the weekend of festivities from 2-5 June 2022.

Happy birthday Charlotte! New pictures of the princess’s seventh birthday



192 photos

Prince William and Duchess Catherine will travel to Wales, where they lived for several years after their wedding in 2011. Princess Anne, 71, will travel to Scotland, while Prince Edward, 58, and Countess Sophie, 57, will stay in Northern Ireland.

Members of the royal family attend events across the UK



In an official statement, the palace announced: “During the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit countries in the United Kingdom to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Members of the royal family will attend events in each country, including public events to mark the occasion.” statment.

On previous anniversaries, such as the Golden and Diamond Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip, ¥99, also traveled around Great Britain on the Royal Train ahead of the festival weekend and visited various places.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will also arrive at the Throne Anniversary



This is no longer possible for the Queen this year due to her health. Therefore, their relatives take on this task. The exact dates and locations of the flights have not been announced.

The main platinum jubilee celebrations begin on Thursday, June 2 with the traditional Trooping the Color show. On Friday May 6, it was officially confirmed that Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 40, along with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, also arrived from the United States for this special occasion. However, like Prince Andrew, 62, they will not be standing next to the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Sources used: hellomagazine.com, people.com

Voltage

expensive