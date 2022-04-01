Prince Philip memorial service (†): details of the outfit changed by the Queen just before her arrival

Queen Elizabeth drives with her son Prince Andrew to attend the memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip.

It’s a closed photo provided by members of the royal family to commemorate Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022. Is there an agreed-upon dress code behind this? What catches the eye and what visual details are used by the Queen and other guests to honor Prince Philip.

It’s a sad day for the UK: On March 29, 2022, a memorial service for Prince Philip, 99, who died in April 2021, will be held at Westminster Abbey. Not only did the UK royals get together for this, they said goodbye to Queen Maxima, 50, and Queen Letizia, 49. Youngest members of the royal family, such as Princess Charlotte, 6, Prince George, 8, and Mia Grace Tindall, 8, daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, also appear at the memorial service in London.

The Queen changed one of the details before she arrived



Queen Elizabeth, 95, and her son Prince Andrew, 62, drive to the ceremony. Photographers take several pictures of the mother and son in the car on the way from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey. It is noticeable that the Queen changed a little something shortly before her arrival at the church. Because as the pictures show, the Queen was initially wearing sunglasses. However, she placed this a few meters in front of the church and instead wore her broad green hat.

Princess Charlotte and Mia Grace Tindall present themselves as a closed unit



Today it shouldn’t have been easy, especially for the little ones. It would have been better if Duchess Catherine, 40, and Prince William, 39, held their two children by the hand at the entrance to the chapel. A gesture that might say: “We can do this together.”

Duchess Catherine and Princess Charlotte holding hands on their way to Westminster Abbey © Dana Press

Visually, Mini-Royals represents a closed unit. Prince Philip’s granddaughters, Charlotte and Mia Grace, pose in navy military coats. It’s hard to believe that this is a coincidence as her grandfather held many higher military ranks due to his military career and position in the royal family. The Mia Grace Tindall version originally belonged to her cousin Savannah Phillips, 11, but she may have outgrown the coat by now.

Mia Grace Tindall holding the hands of her father, Mike Tindall, and her mother, Zara Tindall. © Getty Images

Members of the royal family choose clothes in green, blue and black



While miniature royals wear blue outfits, Queen Elizabeth, 95, Duchess Camilla, 74, Princess Anne, 71, and many of the female guests to the anniversary party wear green coats. Certainly no coincidence, the dark green shade is also better known among the royal family as Prince Philip’s official color: both the staff uniforms and private cars of the late Queen Elizabeth’s husband shone in ‘Edinburgh’s Green’. Prince Philip’s coffin was transported in a green Land Rover at his funeral last April.

Queen Elizabeth, Duchess Camilla and Princess Anne wear green coats. © Dana Press

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in elegant looks



In addition to Duchess Catherine’s plaid dress, Princess Eugenie, 32, wears a plaid dress. She opted for a red and white floral pleated Erdem dress, which made her look a little out of the ordinary. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, 33, wears a gray and blue coat and burgundy Gianvito Rossi velvet shoes.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi at the memorial service for Prince Philip © Dana Press

Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry



The 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth wears an especially beautiful tribute on her poncho green dress: the Grima Ruby brooch was a gift from her late husband in 1966. It consists of recycled diamonds and sapphires. The Queen wore the same brooch for her platinum wedding anniversary photo in 2017.

Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Abbey © Dana Press

