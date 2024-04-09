Prince Harry wants to bring his children to Great Britain

Four years ago, Prince Harry (39 years old) and Duchess Meghan (42 years old) decided to abandon their obligations to the British royal family and start a new life in the United States of America. Since then, they have distanced themselves from the royal family, particularly through their public statements and accusations that have created a rift that seemingly cannot be bridged.

However, after King Charles III (75) was recently diagnosed with cancer, Harry unexpectedly returned to Britain to be by his ailing father's side. This return appears to have prompted Harry to question his decision to separate from the royal family. An insider told the magazine:Yes!Harry now wants his children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, to spend more time in Great Britain.

Prince Harry 'has to prove himself first'

In fact, Harry's children have little connection to their father's homeland. While Prince Archie was born in Great Britain, little Lilibet is a Native American. Visits to the royal family, during which the Sussex children have had significant contact with their cousins ​​or grandparents (grandchildren), have also been rare, but Harry wants to change that, Ok!Magazine reported: “Harry wants more time in the UK spent with and with the children.” “To their grandparents and cousins, but he has to prove himself first. That has been made very clear to him.”

“Harry said he wanted his children to understand their heritage and feel as at home in the UK as they do in America,” royal expert Jenny Bond explains. This is not yet the case, and the two princely children will likely feel like “little Californians.”

Duchess Meghan wants 'nothing to do with it and is staying away from England'

But his wife doesn't seem keen on the idea and wants “to have nothing to do with it and get away from England.” Harry, on the other hand, is convinced that he “has to make up for the damage done.” The source continued that there were emotional discussions about how to move forward. Harry regrets the way things turned out and wants to reconcile with his family without having an alternative plan.

Ginny stressed that Harry suffers from the fact that his children currently have little relationship with their grandparents, whether on the paternal or maternal side. Time and life pass, and such worrying situations force Harry to think deeply about the future. However, Ginny says, there is no quick fix for the strained relationship between Harry and his father.

Prince Harry believes in reconciliation

Everyone was hoping for a reconciliatory reunion due to Charles' illness, but life is complicated and such family problems cannot be solved easily. However, Prince Harry recently emphasized in an interview that he loves his family and that families can come together again even in difficult situations. It remains to be seen whether this will also be the case with the Royal Family, but a rapprochement no longer seems impossible and perhaps the Sussex children will soon return to their roots in Great Britain.