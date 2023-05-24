Prince Harry loses in court – there is no protection from the police for money

the Royal family A loss for Prince Harry – he can’t buy police protection Britain’s Prince Harry lost his right to police protection after moving to the United States. Then he fought in court to buy the service himself – and lost. updated May 23, 2023 at 1:48 pm

Prince Harry has lost a lawsuit against the British Home Office. Reuters Harry cannot “buy” police protection for himself and his family. He is pictured with his wife, Megan, and son, Archie. Reuters Harry lost his entitlement to police protection when he moved to California with Meghan. Reuters

Prince Harry has lost a lawsuit against the British Home Office.

He wanted to “buy” police protection for his future stay in Great Britain.

Since Harry is no longer an active part of the Royal Family, he has lost his free right to police protection.

Prince Harry’s hopes of enjoying police protection as usual despite leaving the UK’s royal family have received further cooling. The 38-year-old had proposed to pay the costs themselves. But the British Home Office refused. The ministry said it was not appropriate for the rich to buy police protection. On Tuesday, the London High Court dismissed the case against that decision as inadmissible.

Regardless of this, it remains to be ascertained whether the reduction in security measures for Harry, his wife, Duchess Meghan, 41, and his children Archie (4) and Lilibet (1) is appropriate and whether the decision was made on an understandable basis. Basis. At first it was not clear when the negotiations would take place.

Harry has other lawsuits pending

the Lawsuit With the Home Office it is just one of the many businesses Harry currently runs in the UK. In a civil case against the publishers of the tabloid newspapers the Mirror and the Sunday Mirror, the prince is expected to testify in the coming weeks. It is about allegations of espionage, such as listening to voice messages. Harry is also pursuing similar proceedings against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers as well as the publisher of the now-defunct The Sun and Newsgroup Newspapers.

Harry and Meghan separated from the inner circle of the British royal family at the beginning of 2020 and now live with their children in US state of California.

(dpa/eve)