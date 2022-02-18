Prince Harry is fighting for police protection in Britain

The British monarch and his family live in the United States, where they are detained by privately employed bodyguards. But what about police protection in the UK?

LONDON – Prince Harry, 37, wants to seek police protection for his family who will be visiting the UK in court. The British Home Office has previously rejected a proposal to pay for police protection in such cases.

His lawyer told a court in London on Friday that it was “impossible” for Prince Harry and his family to return to their homeland because it was too dangerous. Harry challenged the cancellation in court. Parts of the investigation took place behind closed doors.

Prince argues that security personnel who work privately in the United States cannot work the same way in Great Britain and can no longer access the required confidential service information. “Obviously he is interested in seeing his family and friends and supporting the companies he cares about,” Harry’s lawyer said. “And: this is his house and will always be.” A result was not expected on Friday.

Since Prince Harry and his wife Megan left the British royal family, the Queen’s grandson has only returned to Great Britain twice – once for the funeral of her grandfather, Prince Philip, and once for the unveiling of a statue of her mother, Princess Diana. . According to the PA news agency, the paparazzi are said to have followed him during one of his visits.

However, on both trips, Megan, 40, and son Archie stayed at the family’s new home in California. Lilliput, the daughter of Harry and Megan, who was born last June, has yet to meet most of her royal relatives in the UK. dpa