Prince Harry is back in the US after the coronation – just in time for Archie

The flight from London to Los Angeles takes about ten hours – even for a prince. Harry hurried after his father’s coronation and set off.

This can be safely booked into short stints: Prince Harry arrived in London on Friday afternoon for the coronation of his father, King Charles III. The father and son are said to have met at Buckingham Palace that day, but there has been no official confirmation of this date.

Harry was first seen in public on the day of the coronation. He entered Westminster Abbey for the two-hour service, unaccompanied by his wife, Megan, who was staying in the United States. He seemed isolated and almost lost. Immediately after the ceremony, he gets into a limousine, smiles and speeds up. It was clear at the time: the 38-year-old wouldn’t wave to people like other high-ranking members of the royal family at the Terrace Palace at the end of the festivities.

Papa Harry never misses his son’s birthday

Certainty at last on Sunday morning: Prince Harry is back in the United States immediately after his coronation. This was reported by the British news agency PA, citing airline employees. Accordingly, Harry landed in Los Angeles on Saturday night (local time).

Harry home alone? In his native London, he is not very welcome anymore. (Source: t-online)

One of the reasons for the rapid return: while Charles III. Harry was crowned king in London on Saturday, and Harry and Meghan’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated his fourth birthday on Saturday. Meghan was home in California with their children Archie and Lilibet during the coronation – apparently waiting for Harry to get home in time for the Christmas party. It seems to have worked, thanks to its turboprop flight from the US to the UK and back in about 30 hours.

Harry’s relationship with the family remains strained

Harry attended the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. However, it is doubtful that his brief visit to his old homeland would have significantly improved relations. Harry stepped down from his royal duties in early 2020 and moved to the United States with Meghan.