Prince Harry: I’m not brave enough to meet his angry father

Prince Harry made a surprise trip to Great Britain, but a meeting with his father, King Charles, wasn’t on the agenda – and according to one expert, the royal dropout lacked the courage to do so.

When Prince Harry, 38, made a surprise appearance at the High Court in London on Monday morning, March 27, 2023, royal experts were stunned. In his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the exiled King traveled to Great Britain, participated in court hearings on Mondays and Tuesdays, and gave evidence on the witness stand. Did he still have time to meet his father, King Charles, 74? After all, after canceling his visit to France, he was still in the UK as of Wednesday. No, the British press was quick to agree — Harry and Charles are not dating.

King Charles ‘No Ordinary Father’

“A normal father would expect to see his son on a rare visit to the UK from abroad,” Ingrid Seward, biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty’s magazine, told the British Mirror, adding: “But Charles is no ordinary father. The King and as such has appointments. “Every 20 minutes. In between he signed letters, read state documents and attended meetings. And when the state visit to France was cancelled, his schedule was immediately filled with urgent matters to deal with. A part-time job.”

Does the royal leaker lack the courage to have a debate?

The royal expert also maintains that Charles had no valid reason “to seek confrontation with Harry after showing himself unfaithful to his family in his ‘Speer'”. But “Harry probably didn’t want to see his father either,” adds Ingrid Seward, suggesting that it was he who King Charles and Queen Camilla, 75, were supposed to be out of the country when Harry arrived in the U.K. “Harry would never have believed that something as politically sensitive as a state visit would be postponed,” Seward said.

Harry is not as brave as he pretends to be. No matter how much noise he might have made, and his desire for a discussion, being taken to Clarence House to meet an angry and disappointed father was definitely not on his agenda.

Prince Harry shouldn’t “ruin” William and Kate’s holiday

A reunion with Prince William, 40, is not on Harry’s agenda either, because the heir to the throne with his children and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41, are not currently in London because there are school holidays. “There’s no reason for him to see the brother he took out. It’s a semester break for the kids and a rare opportunity for them all to be together in their Norfolk home,” says Ingrid Seward, stressing how important these days are to Kate. , William and the kids: “It will be their last chance to spend some real family time before the coronation. I don’t need Harry to screw everything up again.”

