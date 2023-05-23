Bad news for Prince Harry! The leaked King has tried to appeal the Home Office’s decision on his safety in the UK. Now the verdict is out: the application is denied.

As constantly reported by the British media, Prince Harry, 38, will have to suffer another defeat in court. Since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has been unprotected 24/7 from armed police officers when visiting the UK. The situation places King Charles’ youngest son, 74, in great anxiety and fear for his safety and that of his family. He has therefore appealed against a decision banning him from employing armed police bodyguards during his visits to the UK. Now the decision has been made – but not in favor of Harry.

Prince Harry: broke in court! The second lawsuit was dismissed

“A judge has denied Prince Harry permission to seek judicial review to challenge the Home Office decision saying he should not be allowed to pay privately for his police protection while in the UK,” wrote royal correspondent Cameron Walker of GB News. on his Twitter account, among others.

Hear the already cloudy prospects for victory in court

A few days ago, the High Court held a hearing where the Metropolitan Police ruled against Harry’s desire to have the Royal and Specialist Protection Command (RASP) armed protection force, which protected him when he was a senior royal, on his home visits to pay. yourself.

Failed in court! Prince Harry’s demand ‘contradicts principles’

QC Robert Palmer argued that this would result in a two-tiered system. It is “unfair” that the rich and famous can fund their own security forces. “Allowing an individual to pay for collateral would set a precedent where other wealthy individuals could argue that they should also be allowed to pay for such services,” the lawyer quoted The Sun as saying of the Home Office in court.

