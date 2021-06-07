Prince Harry: Back to the UK? The birth of a daughter changes everything

Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, née Meghan Markle, are unlikely to be able to step out of the beam these days. On the 4th of June, their daughter Lillipt Diana Mountbatten-Windsor saw the light of day and made the Duke couple happy parents of two – and Archie (2) a proud big brother. Family happiness in Sussex in the United States is ideal, but Prince Harry is soon on a trip to his native Great Britain. Will he visit the UK?

happy family! In the video above, you can take a look at Duchess Meghan’s children’s book and the cute picture of Harry and Archie.

Prince Harry: He’s in crisis for the royal family

Prince Harry’s relationship with the British royal family was strained. Last but not least, the royal resignation and exclusive revealing interview of the Sussex family created a deep rift between Harry and his family. However, on July 1, split brothers William (38) and Harry want to appear together in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana (36). A statue is due to be unveiled in memory of Diana on her 60th birthday. There has been some speculation about Prince Harry’s appearance in the run-up to the much-anticipated date.

Tears, tears and scandals: See in the video below how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan turned from dream couple into royal strangers.