Prince Harry and the Duchess of Megan: Will they use their stay in the UK for Netflix?

Prince Harry and Duchess Megan travel to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Will they use Travel to their Netflix project?

Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Megan (40) will initially travel to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II (96) with their adopted children Archie (3) and Lilliput (11 months) from adopted California. June. This was announced by Sussex on Friday.

That would be the first step towards reconciliation. Meanwhile, there is growing concern that the immigrant couple’s conversations with members of the royal family at Harry’s old home will be used as material for the couple’s Netflix documentaries. In particular, Harry’s brother is said to be “worried” about Prince William, 39 As reported by “The Sun”. “William talks to Harry and tries to bridge the gap between them, but he’s afraid he will be the topic on Netflix, Oprah. [US-Talkerin, Red.] Or appear in Harry’s forthcoming book. “

The two brothers and the Queen’s grandchildren were last seen at the unveiling of a statue honoring their mother Princess Diana (1961-1997) at Kensington Palace in July 2021. At the time, sources said Prince William was “angry” and did not want to attend the event after an interview with Harry and Megan’s Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, during which they made dramatic claims about the royal family.

Ban on the palace?



Palace officials are said to be worried that the Netflix film crew’s focus on Harry and Megan could be diverted from the annual festivities as part of a multi – million dollar deal with the streaming company.

Counselors have reportedly wanted the Netflix team to stop filming annual festival events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. After the pair signed a 112 million deal in September 2020, they did not want the production team to ‘exploit’ the celebrations. However, the film crew can join the crowd and go with the couple while they are in the VIP areas at public anniversaries.

Warning to the palace



On Friday, state experts warned that Harry and Megan’s return to the UK could become the “focus” of the Queen’s Platinum anniversary. Royal Biographer Tom Bower Friday said “mail online”: “They are forced to accept the degraded role – along with all the other VIPs – but they are keen not to leave. If the palace is not very careful, Sussex will use the celebrations for their own benefit,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer in government service at their own request, can no longer join the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Color parade on June 2. However, you will attend some shows on the weekends.

SpotOnNews