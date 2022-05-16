Prince Harry and Meghan: Members of the royal family celebrate Archie’s third birthday in pictures

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate celebrate Archie’s third birthday with adorable snapshots.

London – Archie is three! The young son of Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 40, celebrated his third birthday on May 6, away from the British crown and his native London. Queen Elizabeth II (96) took the opportunity to congratulate her young grandson on Twitter with a wonderful photo.

British monarchy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Boy May 6, 2019 (age 3 years), Portland Hospital, HCA Healthcare UK Affiliate, London, UK parents Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Members of the royal family celebrate Archie Harrison’s third birthday with beautiful pictures

It’s only a few weeks left before Queen Elizabeth can finally cuddle a little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor by herself again. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry come to the Queen’s Jubilee Confirmed in June and they want to bring their kids. The 11-month-old, Lillibit Diana, left the king due to the heated disputes between the Sussex and the Sussex family. Royal family I haven’t met him in person. The more joy.

Inspired by the beautiful view, the Queen chose a warm image for Archie’s birthday tweet. The adorable shot shows the Queen on her first encounter with the then-newborn. The photo was accompanied by a sweet message that read: “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor!”

Superstar photographer Chris Allerton had to capture the candid moment the Queen was involved with Prince Philip (99, † 2021), Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, who bears the title Princess on Archie’s birth certificate, and their mother, Doria Ragland (65) were seen to melt in equal measure upon seeing baby Archie, As reported by 24royal.de.

🎂 I wish Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 3 a very happy birthday! ^ Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/8Isiscee9D – The Royal Family (RoyalFamily) May 6 2022

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor: William and Kate also congratulate Harry and Meghan’s son

The beautiful picture was also on the spot Prince Charles (73) and Duchess Camilla (74), who also left a message for the birthday boy on Clarence House’s Twitter account. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared their “Happy Birthday Archie!” And a red balloon emoji (read more celebrity news on RUHR24).

Harry and Meghan with their son Archie Harrison. © Toby Melville/Imago

The Cambridge family went one step further and chose a photo of Archie’s christening for their birthday tweet, which shows him surrounded by the extended royal family. Next to Prince William (39), Duchess Kate (40), Prince Charles and Camilla are Meghan’s mother Doria, as well as sisters Princess Diana (36, 1997), Lady Sarah McCorquodale (67) and Lady Jane Fellowes (65).

I wish Archie a very happy birthday today pic.twitter.com/akikWvRfDh – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (KensingtonRoyal) May 6 2022

Chris Allerton also made the official portrait in the green drawing room of Windsor Castle It was recorded after the intimate ceremony attended by less than 25 guests and held in the castle’s private chapel.

Archie is the Queen’s eighth grandchild and seventh in line to the British throne.

Rules list photo: © Toby Melville / Imago