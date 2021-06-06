Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been demoted

06. June 2021 – 16:57 hour

They come after Wessexes

Where did you go If you take a look at the official website of the British royal family, the change immediately catches your eye: While Prince Harry (36) and Duchess Meghan (39) were there on the royal family list recently, right after Prince William (38) and Duchess Kate were shown (39 years old), has now been completely demoted. On the list can now be found below after Prince Edward (57) and his wife Sophie (56).

“As it was announced in January, the Duke and Duchess have resigned from their positions as senior members of the royal family. They balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, honoring their duties to the Queen, the Commonwealth and their patrons. Frogmore Cottage in Frogmore Cottage and Britain remains the home of her family,” read the couple’s bio on the site.

It’s unclear if this slip should be a criticism of Harry and Meghan. In an interview with The Telegraph, Edward and Sophie had the last “Oprah Who?” and “Yes, what interview?” He joked after being asked if they had seen the much-discussed 67-year-old Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan from March. But Sophie also said, “We’re still a family, no matter what, we always will be.”