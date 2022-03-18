Prince George: The moment to freeze Justin Trudeau

Prince George has now matured into a confident little boy who knows how to handle public appearances. A few years ago things seemed a little different. This was especially felt by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Prince George, 8, was three years old when he began his second foreign trip with his parents. Little Princess Charlotte, 6, Prince William, 39, and Duchess Catherine, 40, were also taken on their official voyage to Canada. When the British royal family arrived in British Columbia, they were warmly welcomed by Justin Trudeau, 50. Little George alone is not so excited.

Prince George brushed off Justin Trudeau



Pictures of the funny moment went around the world at that time. The video shows the foggy greetings of a three-year-old boy as the Prime Minister of Canada tries his best. Trudeau knelt in front of him to meet Little George at eye level. First he tries to elevate the young king to the top-five. Undeterred, however, George shook his head. Even in the lower fifth, Trudeau failed miserably. “How about a classic handshake?” The 50-year-old gives his stubborn number. But the little prince also rejects the opportunity and turns his back on the waiting journalists.

Justin Trudeau quietly wore the basket, and later said via Twitter that he and his wife Sophie felt “honored” at welcoming the royal family.

The little prince has blossomed into a media expert



Prince George, meanwhile, has blossomed into a small media expert, as he proved when he recently played in the “Six Nations” rugby game between England and Wales. He diligently shook hands and answered some questions. On his next foreign trip, the heir to the throne will know for sure what to do.

