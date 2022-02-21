Prince George + Co: You can meet your cousin Lilibet in the USA

Lilipet Diana has not yet met any member of her British family. However, it is very likely that Prince George and his siblings will visit their young cousin later this year.

Prince Louis, 3, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince George, 8, were able to meet their cousin Archie, 2, before Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 40, stepped down as senior royals And start a new life in Montecito, California. But they never saw Lilipe Diana, 8 months old – a fate that sons Prince William, 39, and Duchess Catherine, 40, share with the rest of the British royal family. But that could change in just a few months, as Cambridge children are likely to visit their cousin in the United States.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: A visit to the US?



At the “EarthShot Prize” in October 2021, which aims, among other things, to find new technologies to deal with climate change, Prince William announced that the next prize will be held in the USA. “I am pleased to announce that the 2022 EarthShot Awards will take place in the USA,” he said at the time. Since William created the Environmental Prize, he must also participate in this year’s award ceremony.

So if William and Kate travel to the US, they will likely take their three children with them. This in turn would be the perfect opportunity for Cambridges to visit Prince Harry and his family. So the brothers can finally settle things and introduce each other’s little cousins. However, no specific location or US state has yet been named in the “EarthShot Award”. However, it is conceivable that the event will take place in California, after all, this state is home to many awards.

Cambridge may be the next members of the royal family traveling to Sussex after Princess Eugenie, 31, who attended the Super Bowl with Harry.

Source used: earthshotprize.org

