Prince Frederick and his adopted son Kevin: After dispossession now reconciled? | entertainment

Gateway to reconciliation?

Last week, there was pressure between Friedrich Prinz von Anhalt (79) and his adopted son Kevin Prinz von Anhalt (28).

The young prince announced to his father Royal that he had signed a contract as a football player with the traditional Hamburg club “Altona 93” and would like to earn his own money there.

Kevin Prinz von Anhalt is the number 9 striker in Altona 93 Photo: private

Frederick refuses because he expects Kevin to only care about the legacy of his late wife Zsa Zsa Gabor († 99). His stern reaction to Kevin’s offside: Deprive Kevin of the inheritance!

Now Kevin approaches his adoptive father and explains to BILD: “I am so grateful that Frederick gave me the confidence and responsibility to nurture the legacy of his famous wife Zsa Zsa Gabor. I just want to stay independent and build my own mainstay.”

Read also

After obtaining a master’s degree in Management Studies at Duke University, USA, Kevin founded The Skill Academy, a modern football school for children and youth.

Kevin: “At Altona 93 I now have a chance as a player to be a role model in society again. In my first game, I scored four goals that I want to dedicate to Frederic. I would be happy if Frederic peeks into my world.”

Football player Kevin von Anhalt (midfield) on the field with Altona 93 Photo: private

Kevin offered peace: “I warmly invite Frederic to my next game. The Altona 93 shirt is ready for him!”

Will Frederick accept the offer? Prince to BILD: “I’ll think about it. I’ll be in Germany in two weeks anyway.”