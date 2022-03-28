PrimeBook Circular: a modular notebook from Switzerland with an Intel CPU



The Swiss personal computer manufacturer Prime Computer introduced its first notebook, the PrimeBook Circular. It is a modularly designed device in which the user can easily exchange many parts – including the CPU. This is made possible by design by Intel Corporation.





The PrimeBook . Publication It is marketed by Prime Computer as a sustainable laptop in which the customer can easily exchange many components. The goal is to reduce the device’s carbon footprint and extend its service life by making it easier to repair and upgrade. Prime is based on a design recently introduced by Intel around so-called computing cards.



The PrimeBook Circular itself appears to be a different variant of the Intel NUC P14E laptop lineup. It is a laptop with a 13.9-inch IPS-LCD touch screen with a resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels and housed in a case with a large 77Wh battery. The special thing is that you can easily replace the main board, since all the important components are located in a common module.

The unit of account is replaceable

Prime Computer offers three configurations ranging from the Intel Celeron G6305 with four GB of RAM to the Intel Core i5-1135G7 with eight GB of RAM and up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 16 GB of RAM. The Intel AX201 Wireless Module is always on the board. The SoC and RAM are on an easily interchangeable unit, so you can theoretically upgrade later when Intel and Prime Computer introduce units with newer chipsets.

Unfortunately, Prime Computer hasn’t announced pricing yet. Other features include an M.2 SSD slot, which the customer can also freely configure. There are also connections for HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4a, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, headphones, and Gigabit Ethernet. The scope of delivery includes a 65W power supply, which is used by the laptop via a Type-C port energy Submitted.

PrimeBook is not yet commercially available. Prime PC However, in addition to Switzerland, it also has a number of sales partners in Germany who sooner or later will also be able to offer the device in this country. Like I said, prices are still open.







