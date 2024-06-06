Prime numbers: new developments in the Riemann conjecture

It is the most important open question in number theory – if not in all of mathematics. The Riemann conjecture has astounded experts for more than 160 years. It is the only problem that appeared in David Hilbert’s groundbreaking speech in 1900 and in the “Millennium Problems” formulated a hundred years later, the solution of which carries a $1 million prize.

But the Riemann conjecture is difficult to solve: despite huge interest and attractive prize money, little progress has been made in this field. But now, decades later, mathematicians Larry Guth of MIT and James Maynard of the University of Oxford have come up with a solution. published an exciting new result. “The authors have improved a result that seemed intractable for more than 50 years,” says numerologist Valentin Blumer from the University of Bonn. This is a “remarkable breakthrough” Mathematician and Fields Medalist Terence Tao writes about ‘mastodons’“, “Even if they are still far from fully proving the conjecture.”

The reason for interest in this conjecture is that it relates to the basic units of natural numbers. It deals with prime numbers, those values ​​that are divisible only by one and themselves. Examples include 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, and so on. Any other number, such as 15, can be clearly factored into the product of prime numbers: 15 = 3 · 5. The problem: Prime numbers do not seem to follow a simple pattern; they appear randomly among the natural numbers. The Riemann conjecture deals with this peculiarity. It explains how prime numbers are distributed on a number line – at least from a statistical perspective.

Periodic table of numbers

Thus the solution of the famous conjecture would provide mathematicians with nothing less than a kind of “periodic table of numbers.” Just as the basic building blocks of matter (such as quarks, electrons, or photons) help understand the universe and our world, prime numbers also play an important role – not just in number theory, but in almost all areas of physics and mathematics. . There are now many theories based on the Riemann conjecture. Proving this conjecture would prove a number of other theories. This has motivated many experts in the past (and still does today) to address the persistent problem.

Interest in prime numbers goes back thousands of years. Euclid proved as early as 300 BC. BC that there are an infinite number of prime numbers. Although interest in prime numbers continued, it took until the 18th century for more important insights into these basic building blocks. When he was 15 years old, Gauss realized that the number of prime numbers decreases along a number line: the so-called prime number theory (which was proven only 100 years later) states that in the interval from 0 to n almost n⁄ Nationality law (n) Prime numbers appear.

However, the exact number of primes may differ from the estimate given by prime number theory. For example: According to prime number theory, in the interval between 1 and 100 there is approx 100⁄ Nationality Law(100) &almost; 22 is a prime number, but in reality you can find 25; So there is a deviation of 3. The Riemann conjecture states that this deviation cannot become arbitrarily large. More precisely: the difference is measured at most with a root n (√n); That is, the root of the length of the period under consideration.

So the Riemann conjecture does not predict exactly where the prime numbers will be. Because they are randomly distributed on the number line. But they follow certain rules: according to prime number theory, their density decreases. If the Riemann conjecture is correct, the primes will be evenly distributed according to this density. So there are no major regions in which there are no primes at all, while others are full of them. You can imagine this like the distribution of molecules in room air. In general, the density on the floor is slightly higher than on the ceiling, but the molecules – after this density distribution – remain evenly dispersed, and there is no vacuum anywhere. . Whether prime numbers actually follow the same rules as molecules remains an open question due to the lack of proof for the Riemann conjecture. So there can certainly be periods when the number of primes deviates significantly from the set of primes.

Strange connection

The German mathematician Bernhard Riemann formulated the conjecture named after him in 1859, in a publication of just six pages (his only contribution to the field of number theory). At first glance, his work had nothing to do with prime numbers: he was interested in a specific function, called the zeta function ζ(s). This is an infinitely long sum that sums the reciprocals of the natural numbers s Raised to strength:

\[ \zeta(s) = \sum_{n=1}^\infty \frac{1}{n^s} = \frac{1}{1^s} + \frac{1}{2^s} + \frac{1}{3^s} + \frac{1}{4^s} +… \]

Even before Riemann’s work, it was known that these zeta functions were related to prime numbers. The zeta function can also be written as follows depending on all prime numbers s to express:

\[ \zeta(s) = \prod_{p} \frac{1}{1- p^{-s}} = \frac{1}{1-2^{-s}} \cdot \frac{1}{1-3^{-s}} \cdot \frac{1}{1-5^{-s}} \cdot \frac{1}{1-7^{-s}} \cdot… \]

However, Riemann realized the full importance of this connection between prime numbers and the zeta function when he was still there s Not only real values ​​were used, but also complex numbers. These contain a real part and the roots of negative numbers, the so-called imaginary part. You can think of complex numbers as a two-dimensional structure; They do not define a point on the number line, but in the plane: the x-coordinate corresponds to the real part, and the y-coordinate to the imaginary part.

The complex zeta function studied by Riemann can be visualized as a landscape above the complex plane. As it turns out, amidst the mountains and valleys, there are certain points that play an important role when it comes to prime numbers. These are the points at which the zeta function becomes zero (so-called zero points), that is, where the landscape drops to sea level, so to speak.