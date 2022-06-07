Economy

Prime Minister Johnson survived the vote of no confidence

June 7, 2022
Faye Stephens
spot on news | 06/07/2022, 08:10 AM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence against him. (eli/spot)

ITS / Shutterstock.com

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence. He received 211 votes to 148 and remains in office.

He survived a vote of no-confidence by Conservative Party MPs, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57) remains in office. On Monday he won by 211 votes to 148.

Additionally, he stays with the weekly audience between him and Queen Elizabeth II (96).

