Prime Minister Johnson survived the vote of no confidence

Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence against him. (eli/spot)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence. He received 211 votes to 148 and remains in office.

He survived a vote of no-confidence by Conservative Party MPs, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57) remains in office. On Monday he won by 211 votes to 148, as did Committee Chairman Graham Brady According to “Mail Online”..

Additionally, he stays with the weekly audience between him and Queen Elizabeth II (96).

Boos at the Queen’s Jubilee

Boris Johnson has come under fire for parties in the prime minister’s office during the coronavirus lockdown, among other things. He was booed at a public appearance as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Boris Johnson has been the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019. He has been married to the 34-year-old political advisor Carrie Symonds for a year. They have two children together, and Johnson has seven.