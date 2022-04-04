The theater in Newstrelits (McLenberg Lake District) will be the scene of the world premiere on Saturday (7.30pm)!

Opera fans can look forward to the play “Sophie Charlotte” at the Neustrelict Theater. © Jörg Metzner / Landestheater Neustrelitz / dpa



The project includes an opera for Charlotte, the former Queen of Great Britain and Ireland (1744-1818).

The new music theater piece is called “Sophie Charlotte” and is reminiscent of the Grand Duchess of McLenberg-Strelitz’s Grand Duchy from Miro, near Newstrelits. At the age of 17 King George III moved from Miro to London. Married and still considered one of the most influential nobles of his time.

The opera was written by McLenberg composer and musician Torsten Harder (57) and staged by Sven Mல்லller, director of Theater and Orchestra GmbH New Brandenburg / Newstrelits.

The Grand Duchy of Mecklenburg-Strelitz has been in existence since 1701 and had many connections with important royal houses in Europe until its dissolution in 1918.