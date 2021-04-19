Premier League in Soccer: reactions to the advertisement

WithTwelve great teams from Italy, Spain and England have joined forces and want to establish the European Super League. German clubs have not yet participated in the controversial project. It’s about a lot of money – and it’s also supposed to be about the fans. The international press writes:

Great Britain:

The Daily Mail: “The big six in English football have joined the new European Super League in the earthquake movement that sparked the war in sport. The decision threatens to split English football after the Premier League wrote to clubs on Sunday night that it would not approve any such competition.” “.

The Guardian: “It’s the idea that only someone who really hates football can bring it. Whoever hates football so much that wants to trim it, deceive and deconstruct it, from grassroots game to the World Cup.”

Italy:

“La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “The Premier League promoted by (Juventus President Andrea Agnelli) serves the interests of his club rather than the general interests of the first division. The parallel tournament between some representatives of the European club’s nobility will only be spent in the coffers of the clubs concerned. The Super League is in conflict. With an attempt to raise the value of the Italian championship and more, unlike the new Champions League project, which plans to expand the competition to 36 teams from 2024. “

La Repubblica: “The Night That Changed European Football” – “The closed Premier League (…) ends qualification on the field – and with it the basic concept of deserved success – in which everyone should participate. An unacceptable loss”.

Corriere della Sera: Rough idea directed against fans

Spain:

Marca: The creation of the new league comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability of the current economic model of European football. For years, the goal of the founding clubs has been to improve the quality and intensity of current European competitions and, above all, to create a tournament in which the best clubs and players can often meet. “

France:

L’Equipe: “Currently suspended in front of the Europa League project, Paris Saint-Germain is facing a dilemma. Paris is not one of the twelve founding clubs of the project, whose potential start will not be without consequences for them.”

Austria:

Kronen Zeitung: “European football weights are serious. Twelve great teams want to establish a European League as quickly as possible. “

Switzerland:

Blake: An earthquake in European football! Twelve great teams want to play in their European Super League as quickly as possible. “

United States of America:

The New York Times: It’s really not surprising that the rebels believe their plan may work and that there is no red line. Whatever they do, we’ll all keep watching and the ball will keep rolling. Not surprisingly, they think they can do whatever they want. They’ve had them for years, after all, and no one has ever stopped them