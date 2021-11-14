Pregnant mothers with twins diagnosed with lung cancer

Venelina Vateva and Lindsay Saunders have been married for 5 years

Venelina Vateva (28) and Lindsay Saunders (28) from Great Britain have been married for five years and have always wanted to start a family. When they first met, it was love at first sight. But the couple did not expect that both of them would suffer the cruel blow of fate.

Lung cancer was diagnosed in the 23rd week of pregnancy

Venelina was artificially fertilized and immediately became pregnant with twins. But after a short time the mother ran into problems. “One day I got to the point where I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t breathe, it was like a sharp stab like someone stabbed me in the back,” she says. Symptoms such as nausea, fatigue and persistent cough appeared. But doctors initially blamed the symptoms on allergies or pregnancy.

“We went to the emergency room,” Lindsay said. “The doctors there diagnosed pneumonia.” After five days of treatment, Venelina was sent home – and back 24 hours later. Both women urged a re-examination.

Shortly before Vinilina’s 28th birthday and at the 23rd week of her pregnancy, doctors finally found out that she had stage 4 lung cancer.

The twins were born in July

For the two women, the diagnosis came as a complete surprise. “It doesn’t make sense,” Lindsey continues. “Nobody in the Venelina family has had cancer and she’s also not seriously ill.”

News of the terrible diagnosis sparked a wave of support across the city. The community came together to raise more than $25,000 to cover medical expenses and treatments. “It restores my trust in people,” Venelina says happily. See also IRW-News: Organic Garage Ltd .: "Organic Garage" completes the move to a decentralized sales model; Expect to save $ 1 million annually

In July, she gave birth to healthy twins – a boy and a girl. Although the future is unknown, the women enjoy every second with their children. Unfortunately, Venelina has a rare mutation that prevents some medicines from working. However – Venelina and Lindsay continue to fight for their young family.