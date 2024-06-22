Predictions and predictions for the 2024 Great Britain election: when will the first results come in?

Press
United Kingdom re-elects the House of Commons: When to expect the first predictions and predictions for the 2024 Great Britain election.
BRUSSELS – Elections for the House of Commons will be held in Great Britain this summer. On July 4, voters in the United Kingdom are called to the polls. After the federal and state elections in Germany, the first forecasts and predictions are expected as soon as the last votes are cast.
Forecasts and predictions for the 2024 Great Britain election – shortly after the polls
For example, elections in Great Britain can be decided at much shorter notice than in Germany. There was long speculation about the date. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprisingly announced in May that a new parliament would be elected on July 4. For a long time, it was thought that there might be a date in the fall. Keir Starmer’s Labor Party is the favorite in the 2024 Great Britain election.
Polling stations in England are open from 7am to 10pm (local time, 8am to 11pm CEST). Counting of votes will begin as soon as the polls close. The first predictions for seat sharing in the upcoming Parliament will be released at CEST. They are based on post-election polls (exit polls). The official results of individual constituencies will gradually arrive overnight.
Constituency results are important for predictions and forecasts for the 2024 Great Britain election
The electoral system in Great Britain must be taken into account: the 650 members of the House of Commons are elected by a majority vote in their respective constituencies. This means that only the winner of a “block” will enter the Lower House. As a rule, parties with regional strongholds and regional parties benefit disproportionately from this system.
The remainder of the 2024 Great Britain election looks like this: On July 9, Parliament meets to elect a Speaker. Parliament opens on July 17. It marks the official start of the parliamentary year. The King’s Speech sets out the government’s proposed policies and legislation for the coming session. (CS)
