sport

Pre-order the highlight of the great outdoor sports – MANN.TV

June 18, 2021
Eileen Curry

Riders Republic: Pre-Order for the Biggest Outdoor Sports Highlights – On September 2, 2021 all adrenaline enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the big world of sports at “Riders Republic”. Finally, the game offers a new multiplayer arena for outdoor sports – on PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox family of devices, Stadia and PC.

Riders Republic paves the way for you to compete with friends. In an open world where you can relax on a mountain bike, on skis, or on a snowboard, in a wingtip or a rocket suit. But it is also possible to explore the vast expanses on your own, where it is also possible to climb mountains and valleys.

