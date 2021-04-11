Pre-order now – NEO: The World Ends With You • Nintendo Connect

NEO: The world ends with you It will be released on July 27th Nintendo Switch And PlayStation 4 (Informed us). In the sequel to the long-awaited classic RPG The world ends with you Players take on the role of Rindo and explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the diabolical secrets of “Game of the Reaper,” a deadly struggle for survival they are forced to participate in.

NEO: The world ends with you Impressive cartoon-style Shibuya combines with fast-paced gameplay, great soundtrack by composer Takeharu Ishimoto (THRILL Inc.) and a compelling story to create an unforgettable experience. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, compete with their allies in fast-paced battles against monsters and complete missions while they learn more about Reaper and try to change their destiny.

PC players can wait a little longer: NEO: The world ends with you It will be released on the Epic Games Store in summer 2021.