science

Pre-humans lived a million years earlier than previously thought

June 29, 2022
Faye Stephens

Since several karst caves northwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, were declared a “World Heritage Site” in 1999, this region has been declaring the area with the term “cradle of mankind” – “the cradle of mankind”. The reason: In an area of ​​only 25,000 hectares, a large number of fossils of early and early humans were found in 15 caves. with AustralopithecusAnd the Paranthropus And the to turn down Two million years ago, three different hominin species lived there at the same time. Roughly a third of all known pre-human finds come from this relatively small area, which is about twelve times the size of Frankfurt Airport.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.