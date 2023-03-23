Power outages in Kirchdorf a. Inn currently on 03/23/2023: There is a power grid disturbance here

In Kirchdorf prof. Electricity went down in the Double neighborhood in the morning hours of Wednesday. All information about power outages in Kirchdorf a. Down since March 22, 2023 and how to be optimally prepared, you can find out here at news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in Kirchdorf a. internal current

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. Failures, for example, also in the Bavarian Kirchdorf a. Inn is not the norm, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Kirchdorf a. Listed hostel. This is an entry from energy grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH for a single error. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently on March 23, 2023 in Kirchdorf a. descended before

A temporary incident in the power grid of Bayernwerk Netz GmbH’s supply area is currently being worked on. Region Birkenstraße, Stölln (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Dobl, Machendorf, Kirchdorf a. Inn (ZIP Code 84375, Rotary Inn District) It has been affected since 03/22/2023 at 11:14 AM, and the issue is estimated to be fixed around 02:40 AM. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information.

(Last update: 03/23/2023 02:42)

Power outages in Kirchdorf a. Report Inn: Contact the appropriate contact

If you are affected by a power outage, first keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Bayernwerk Netz Troubleshooting Hotline here.

Preparation is everything: This is how you master even long-term disruptions to the power grid

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure that there is no power outage, so statistically German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Also interesting: Germany’s energy crisis: blackouts or partial failures possible?

