Power outage in Zwickau is currently on 15/7/2022: failures are currently expected

Maintenance work has been carried out in the Oberplanitz district of Zwickau since Friday morning. Since then, there may have been a supply outage in the power grid. You can read all the reports about maintenance on the Zwickau power grid today and where the blackout is now feared here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Zwickau at the moment

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a city maintenance report Zwickau a favour. The responsible electricity supplier is Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Zwickau in Saxony. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the area will find detailed information about the work in progress below.

This maintenance is currently being carried out on July 15, 2022 in Zwickau

Since 07:30 am in the area Gert-Fröbe-Strasse in Oberplanitz, Zwickau-Süd, Zwickau in the administrative district “Langenweißbach” (postal code 08064, Zwickau) Routine maintenance was carried out on behalf of Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. Sporadic errors may occur. Work will be completed by 9:30 AM. A direct report from the network operator is not available.

(Status: 07/15/2022, 09:24 AM)

Reporting a power outage in Zwickau: Who is the right person to contact in case of an error?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you will find the Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom troubleshooting hotline.

Have you also noticed a power outage in your home?

If you find problems with your power supply, this can have several reasons. However, there are some actions that you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a major defect at all, in most cases the circuit fuse has been blown for protection reasons only. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If this is the case, disconnect all consumers that may be causing this from the mains and then turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, then there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends far beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power provider.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de