Power outage currently coming on August 5, 2022: current disturbances in the power grid!

In Mittenbeth, there was no electricity in ZIP Code 83558 in the morning hours of Friday.

Power outage and maintenance at Maitnbeeth right now

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes per year. For example, failure is not the norm in Maitenbeth in Bavaria, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a letter for the city of Maitenbeth. The responsible electricity company Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has accordingly reported an outage in the supply area. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the area will find detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following bugs are currently available in Maitenbeth on August 5, 2022

Bayernwerk Netz GmbH provides information about the region Schönangerbruchweg (within a radius of about one kilometer) in Maitenbeth in the administrative district “Maitenbeth Verwg.” (zip code 83558 area Molddorf am in) About a bug that’s been known since 06:48 today, but will likely be fixed by about 16:50 today. To date, however, no resident has explicitly reported an impairment. No more detailed explanations are available from the network operator.

(Last update: 05/08/2022, 02:59 PM)

Maitenbeth Power Outage Reporting: How do I find the correct hotspot for my error report?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

You can find the Baernerwerk Netz bug-clearing hotline here.

Power outage checklist: How to prepare optimally

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch / Candles / Tea Lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Replacing batteries / replacing batteries / power bank

a meal:

camping stove with gas cartridge

Food/water supply perishable

climate:

Blankets / sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

cool box

Miscellaneous:

Medicine

wet wipes

Garbage bag

cash supply

The Blackout Scenario: How would our lives change without electricity

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We’ll notice it right after a widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and internet are no longer working, and our cell phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious health problems appeared in medical facilities and broiler farms, water and waste disposal collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic increases among the population and crime also increases. After about a week, even the last of the big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants are in danger of super-failing, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de