Top News

Poverty and hunger are gripping Britain

April 18, 2022
Jordan Lambert

Study time: 3 minutes

14.04.2022 10:00

Many Britons are unable to meet their needs. At the same time, London is heavily armed on the other end of the world.

Dear readers, this function is reserved for DWN subscribers.

The historic loss of prosperity is gripping Britain

Homeless man in London underground station. (Photo: dpa)

Photo: Kerim Octen

The article is only available to subscribers


Do you want access? Read now!