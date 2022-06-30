Potanin’s yacht, the richest person in Russia, in Dubai

Rear view of the 88-meter “Nirvana” super yacht, said to belong to the richest man in Russia. NoorPhoto/NoorPhoto/Getty Images

A superyacht linked to Russia’s richest referee was spotted in Dubai AP News reported on Tuesday. The yacht nicknamed Nirvana, said to be owned by nickel magnate Vladimir Potanin, is said to be worth $300 million. The West did not punish Potanin, but he has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Like many oligarchs before him, the richest man in Russia has now taken a luxury yacht to the billionaire port of Dubai. People associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin have been under scrutiny for several months.

Associated Press journalists The yacht Nirvana was spotted at Port Rashid in Dubai on Tuesday. The ship is owned by nickel magnate Vladimir Potanin and is said to be worth US$300 million (about €288 million).

Potanin, the president and controlling shareholder of Nornickel, the world’s largest refined nickel producer, is known for playing ice hockey and vacationing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite his close ties to Putin, Potanin has not yet been placed on US, EU or UK sanctions lists. However, the oligarch is now one of several wealthy Russians who transferred huge assets to Dubai.

Nirvana luxury yacht on July 4, 2014 in Mugla, Turkey. Levent Casey/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

The United Arab Emirates took a neutral stance on the conflict in Ukraine and did not impose sanctions on those with ties to Putin. By transporting yachts to Dubai, individuals evade the penalties of the West.

However, government officials in Dubai have told Western allies that sanctioned individuals are prohibited from doing business in the country. The Financial Times reported,.

The new berth for Potanin’s luxury cruise ship Nirvana is located next to a $156 million luxury yacht owned by billionaire Andre Scotch that was spotted in Dubai last Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Also in June, a $300 million luxury yacht owned by Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko was spotted in the United Arab Emirates.

According to manufacturer Oceanco, the nearly 88-meter “Nirvana” has a six-person lift, an exotic reptile incubator, and a 7.5-meter pool.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Potanin is the 33rd richest person in the world with a net worth of $37.1 billion.

The insider reached out to Vladimir Potanin for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

