Portugal Türkiye: Live tape of the EM 2024 match

A bizarre own goal paves the way for the Portuguese to win
Portugal does not give Türkiye any chance and qualifies for the round of 16. The sixth own goal in the European Championship was a great one.
Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly.
Selfie with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: With this goal, a young football fan runs onto the pitch in the European Championship group match between Portugal and Turkey in Dortmund. The boy actually succeeded on Saturday evening. Determined and with his cell phone in hand, he ran onto the pitch midway through the second half and straight at Ronaldo. In fact, the 39-year-old Portuguese captain briefly leaned into the center circle and took a photo of himself with the fan.
The boy then ran back towards the sideline, where two stewards managed to catch him and carry him off the field. Fans at Dortmund enjoyed the spectacle: the young fan was greeted with applause for his action, and Portuguese fans greeted superstar Ronaldo with cheers for his reaction.
Perhaps encouraged by the boy’s success, another fan ventured onto the field in the closing stages of the match. He also ran straight at Ronaldo, but this time the hosts were more prepared. Six men wearing yellow vests chased the young man and were able to arrest him in time. Ronaldo also probably didn’t want to take another photo, so he turned away out of anger. The crowd reacted by sounding sirens as the young fan was quickly escorted from the stadium.
In stoppage time and after the final whistle, three other fans tried their luck. They each ran towards Ronaldo, who was now visibly upset, but were quickly brought down and led away by the rushing stewards.
Portugal wins 3-0 despite the speed. A summary will follow soon.
In fact, we can only “copy and paste”. Another speedster has arrived in the field. Dortmund’s security authorities will have to go into extra time and review their concept.
Another fan storms the field. And of course he just wants to go to Cristiano Ronaldo. This one takes it very calmly. Soon the speed is taken away. It continues.
The way the teams are performing, the referee could blow the final whistle now. But what must be, must be, those are the rules.
Portugal almost won 4-0 here. But the Turkish goalkeeper can finally celebrate with a small sense of accomplishment. He reaches the ball directly in front of the attacker.
Pepe excelled in the Portuguese defence. So much so that when he is substituted, the stadium becomes noisy. He is now 41 and we assume he will now be lying down in the icebox.
The final stage has begun. The Turks get a corner kick. This turns out to be symbolic: Çalhanoglu is actually a technical shooter, but he completely fails in this attempt. The Portuguese could then counterattack.
The Portuguese seemed happy with the 3-0 win. The Turks are trying hard, but harmless. Once the game is finished, defender Pepe is always the last stop. As a reminder: the FC Porto legend is 41 years old.
Things always go wrong. Akaidin, who scored an own goal, was injured and had to leave the field with the support of the medical staff. Now the pain reminds him of that black day. Demiral is coming for him.
The Turkish fans repeatedly demanded that Arda Guler be replaced by chanting. And coach Vincenzo Montella has a keen vision. He still brings in the 19-year-old super talent from Real Madrid. But Türkiye is no longer interested in anything more than damage control.
Active right-back Cancelo was substituted to applause. But then a young Portuguese driver steals the show. No pictures can be seen, UEFA prohibits this. But the audience is clearly entertained.
Now Ronaldo almost got his long-awaited goal. Silva crosses, and in the middle the 39-year-old star suspends himself in the air. But again the timing is wrong. He does not shoot his head into the goal.
Kenan Yildiz, a 19-year-old from Juventus of Torino, is now in the game. His impressive winger counterpart of the same age, Arda Guler, remains on the bench. He was injured – and given the state of the game, it didn’t make sense for the Turks to risk injury. You can now focus on the match against the Czech Republic.
The Manchester United star has rarely scored so easily. Ronaldo can shoot at goal on his own, but he, who has been known for his stubbornness throughout his long career, passes crosses to his teammate. Although the Turk was nowhere to be seen, he had no trouble increasing the score to 3-0. After the own goal, the Turkish defense embarrassed itself again. The Turks, who started the European Championship with a victory, are currently suffering a severe setback.
Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly.
The Portuguese raised the score to 3-0. Ronaldo starts, Fernandes continues.
Ronaldo is wanted. It was found approx. But he cannot win the head duel. He is still waiting to score a goal in this tournament.
The Turks are now trying to put their opponents under pressure earlier. The plan has a problem: the Portuguese are too confident on the ball. And free yourself easily.
Both coaches are changing. Portuguese coach Martinez removes the warned Leao and Balhenia from the field and replaces them with Neto and Neves. For the Turks, it is the attacking power of Yusuf Yazigi versus the attacking power of Gökçu. Real Madrid’s 19-year-old super talent, Guler, continues to sit on the bench.
The ball is rolling again. Can the Turks respond in the second half?
Found an error? Report now.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Julian Nagelsmann can bring on any player against Switzerland
Denmark challenges England to a 1-1 draw
AD 2024: The press analyzes England and Italy