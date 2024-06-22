Portugal Türkiye: Live tape of the EM 2024 match

Selfie with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: With this goal, a young football fan runs onto the pitch in the European Championship group match between Portugal and Turkey in Dortmund. The boy actually succeeded on Saturday evening. Determined and with his cell phone in hand, he ran onto the pitch midway through the second half and straight at Ronaldo. In fact, the 39-year-old Portuguese captain briefly leaned into the center circle and took a photo of himself with the fan.

The boy then ran back towards the sideline, where two stewards managed to catch him and carry him off the field. Fans at Dortmund enjoyed the spectacle: the young fan was greeted with applause for his action, and Portuguese fans greeted superstar Ronaldo with cheers for his reaction.

Perhaps encouraged by the boy’s success, another fan ventured onto the field in the closing stages of the match. He also ran straight at Ronaldo, but this time the hosts were more prepared. Six men wearing yellow vests chased the young man and were able to arrest him in time. Ronaldo also probably didn’t want to take another photo, so he turned away out of anger. The crowd reacted by sounding sirens as the young fan was quickly escorted from the stadium.

In stoppage time and after the final whistle, three other fans tried their luck. They each ran towards Ronaldo, who was now visibly upset, but were quickly brought down and led away by the rushing stewards.