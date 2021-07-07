Portugal and Great Britain: Travel restrictions eased again

Status: 07/07/2021 1:28 AM

The federal government has relaxed particularly stringent travel restrictions on Great Britain, Portugal and three other countries. This means that entry to Germany from these countries is again possible for all groups of people.

Particularly stringent travel restrictions for Portugal, Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Russia, India and Nepal will be eased again from today. The classification of the five countries in which particularly infectious coronavirus types have spread is lowered from regions of virus variants to regions of high incidence.

This means that entry to Germany is possible again for all categories of people. For those who have been vaccinated and fully recovered, the obligation to quarantine is no longer in effect, for everyone else it is shortened.

The purpose of the travel restrictions does not apply

The background is that the delta type of coronavirus is already circulating in Germany. Thus the real purpose of the strict travel restrictions – to slow the spread of the delta variable – has been largely done.

India was already classified as a changing region for the virus at the end of April, followed by Nepal and Great Britain in May. Portugal and Russia, an EU member country, did not join until June 29. Airlines, buses and trains are not allowed to transport people from virus infection areas to Germany unless they are German citizens or have a place of residence in Germany. In addition, there is a 14-day quarantine obligation upon entry into virus variant areas – even if fully vaccinated or recovered.

With the downgrading to a high rate zone, the transport ban is no longer in effect, so entry into Germany is again possible for all people using all modes of transport. Those who have not been vaccinated or recovered must remain in quarantine for ten days, but they can shorten it to five days with a second negative test.

Infection numbers are still high

Infection numbers in the five countries downgraded remain high. Since the week before last, the number of infections in Europe as a whole has risen. Great Britain is the country with the highest numbers in Europe. Portugal has the highest numbers in the European Union after Cyprus.

As the five countries’ rankings are lowered, the number of virus-changing regions worldwide drops again from 16 to 11. The remaining countries are Brazil and Uruguay in Latin America, as well as nine countries in Africa: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.