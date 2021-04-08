Portraying photography legend Leibovitz: Gorman is the first poet to be on the cover of “Vogue”

Amanda Gorman is only 23 years old, but the poet has already made a stir around the world. Firstly because of her appearance at Biden’s inauguration, then because of discussions about translating her poems. Now Gorman is the first poet to be featured on the cover of “Vogue”.

Young American poet Amanda Gorman, who appeared at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, graces the new cover of US fashion magazine Vogue. The 23-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that she is the first female poet to be on the cover of a fashion magazine. So she is “forever grateful.” She said she definitely wouldn’t be the last poet, because poetry and beauty are closely linked.

On the cover, Gorman wears a greenish-orange robe. This design by black designer Virgil Abloh will honor its origins, writes the African American. She is wearing a pink Alexander McQueen yellow silk tulle dress. Gorman wrote that it was a “dream” to portray Annie Leibovitz. American Leibovitz is one of the most famous photographers in the world.

In Vogue, an essay on Gorman is titled "The Rise and Rise of Amanda Gorman". In the magazine she can be seen in several photos, all taken by stellar photographer Leibovitz. In one of the photos she was wearing a light yellow dress by Aliétte and written underneath: even before she got the Prada coat she wore on the Capitol building, yellow was Gorman's favorite color.

Born in Los Angeles in 1998, Gorman was honored in 2017 by the US Library of Congress with the title “National Poet of Youth.” At Biden’s inauguration, dressed in a stunning yellow coat, red headband and powerful gestures, she performed her work “The Hill We Climb,” as she woven her life story into the social reality of the United States of America.

Recently, the translation of the poems of the black poet has sparked discussions around the world. In the Netherlands, white Meulenhoff Marieke Lucas Rijneveld brought it back after criticism on social media. In Germany, the publishing house Hoffmann und Campe has commissioned a diverse team consisting of literary and poetical translator Uda Stratling, author Cobra Gumusai and racism journalist and researcher Hadija Haruna-Ulker for the German translation published on March 30th.