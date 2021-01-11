A populist politician and a convicted kidnapper won a landslide victory Sunday in a snap presidential election in Kyrgyzstan sparked by a popular uprising against the previous government.

The winning candidate, Sadir Jabarov, received 80% of the vote, according to the Central Electoral Commission of the mountainous nation, the only democracy in Central Asia. More than 80 percent of voters supported Mr. Jabarov’s proposal to redistribute political power away from parliament and in the hands of the president.

In September, Mr. Gabrov, 52, was still in prison, serving a long sentence for plotting to kidnap a provincial governor, a charge he denounced as politically motivated. Violent unrest erupted in October over a disputed parliamentary election Spreaded Mr. Gabrov from prison cell to the Prime Minister’s chair.

A few days later, he took over the caretaker presidency before resigning to run for the position. The country’s main investigative body soon overturned Mr. Jabarov’s conviction.