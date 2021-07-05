Pope Francis has successfully undergone intestinal surgery جراحية

Pope Francis survived the planned operation on Sunday evening well. This was announced by Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni shortly before midnight. “The Holy Father responded well to the operation, which was performed under general anesthesia,” she added. It has not been announced how long he will spend at the Agostino Gemelli clinic in Rome.

According to the Vatican, Francis suffers from intestinal disease. This leads to the formation of bumps in the intestinal wall, which can become inflamed. Doctors talk about diverticulitis in this case. It can sometimes cause pain or fever to the patient. It is a common disease in the elderly. Pope Francis is 84 years old.

At noon, the Argentine had recited the traditional angel’s prayer to the faithful in St Peter’s Square as usual from his office window. He then announced his trip to the Hungarian capital Budapest and several cities in Slovakia from 12 to 15 September.

Desires of recovery from politics and the people

News of his operation quickly caused an uproar in Catholic Italy. President Sergio Mattarella wished a speedy recovery from afar. Matarella said from Paris, where he was staying on an official visit, that the heartfelt thoughts of all people in Italy are with Pope Francis during these hours. Many politicians and parties also wished the Pope a speedy recovery.

The hospital where the Pope works is part of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. As reported by the media portal “Vatican News”, the popes there have been repeatedly dealt with in the past.