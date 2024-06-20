Pope Francis: Faith and science can be combined if…

Pope Francis reminded researchers of their responsibility towards humanity. Pope Francis told participants in an international conference at the Vatican Observatory in Rome on Thursday that “faith and science can come together in love if science is put at the service of the people of our time and is not distorted to their detriment or even destroyed.” Castel Gandolfo.

At the conference, which brings together nearly 200 scientists, Francis said, the latest research questions will be discussed, such as the mystery of cosmic singularities — from the Big Bang to black holes — as well as “the very current topic of gravitational waves.” The church leader stressed that “the church cares about such research and supports it because it shakes the sensitivity and intelligence of men and women of our time.”

A frantic search for meaning and a huge scenario

“The beginning of the universe, its final development, and the deep structure of space and time place man in a feverish search for meaning and in a vast scenario in which he risks losing his way,” the Pope said. “It is therefore clear that these topics are of particular importance for theology, philosophy, science and also for spiritual life.”

For the second time, the observatory holds a conference in honor of the Belgian priest and astrophysicist Georges Edouard Lemaitre (1894-1966). He is considered the founder of the Big Bang Theory. Francis said that during his research he came to the realization that “science and faith follow two different, parallel paths with no conflict between them.” “In fact, these paths can harmonize with each other, because for the believer, science and faith have the same matrix in the absolute truth of God,” the Pope said. (We were)