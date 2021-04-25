Poor Real Madrid against Betis without a win – the league title is out of reach

Match reportThe second 0-0 in the first division within a week: the poor Real Madrid cannot overcome the draw with Real Betis and thus suffers from another obstacle in their struggle for the championship. Atletico can increase their lead to five points. Daniel Carvajal celebrates his comeback in the 32nd round of the match, with Eden Hazard making a comeback in the final stages.

Real Madrid: The second draw in the league in a week

Madrid. For the seventeenth time in a row there was no defeat. And for the fourth time in a row, he missed no goal. The result of Matchday 32 in First Division would look very positive from Real Madrid. In the end, the truth looks a little different, because Los Blancos did not pass Saturday night’s goalless draw at Alfredo Di Stéfano against Real Betis due to poor performance in general.

The second league 0-0 within a week! Another loss of points could make the gap between the top of the league table bigger. Atletico leaders are two points (73) ahead of Real (71) and can increase the lead on Sunday in Bilbao in Athletic (9 pm). FC Barcelona (68) had already had a chance to equalize with their away win over FC Villarreal (4:15 pm). But the Catalans would have played one less game even then. In short: In the battle for the title, the white ballerina appears not pink.

» Atletico, Real Madrid, Barcelona: the current schedule in the League

Carvajal in the starting line-up – Hazard and Vinicius on the bench

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final kick-off on Tuesday against Chelsea (9 pm, at The real total-Liveticker and on the sky /DazenZinedine Zidane renounced the attack on Vinicius Junior. Superstar Eden Hazard was initially on the bench when he returned to the team. Marco Asensio and Rodrigo Joyce surrounded captain Karim Benzema 4-3-3. Luka Modric is back in midfield, playing alongside Casemiro and Isco. Before goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal celebrated his starting comeback in defense with Raphael Varane, Adir Militao and Nacho Fernandez.

Real Madrid fail: The first half is ugly

Los Blancos and the Andalusians faced a somewhat uncommon first-half confrontation, which mostly took place between penalty areas and there was no dangerous scene to show. Both attacks lack intellectual freshness and breakout power. The home owners only got a direct shot on goal in the person of Benzema, which Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo easily dodged (25th), despite the fact that they made too many mistakes and lack of focus in the attacker. While slightly superior Los Blancos still had six shot attempts, the Seville visitors managed with just one shot, not one on target. A difficult duel, touched a little by the rain in Madrid.

Rodrygo hits the crossbar – changed to 3-4-3

Real Madrid needed an increase in performance to change the team in order to be able to set the path to victory at home as quickly as possible, but the bottom line was that they still acted cautiously. There was a lack of grit, intensity, and sparkling thought in the attack effort. Gate was not in the air. Asensio tried a long shot (53.), and shortly afterwards Rodrigo gave the best chance for the match with a failed cross that hit the crossbar (55.). Bravo was still light on his fingertips.

After nearly an hour of play, Zidane responded for the first time by knocking out Rodrigo and Vinicius came onto the field for him (59th). After nearly ten minutes, Carvajal and Isco gave way to lvaro Odriozola and Marcelo (68th), with the White Ballet converting the remaining 20 minutes from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3. Shortly before, after a cross from the right flank, the visitors had an excellent chance, but Borja Iglesias failed to defeat Courtois (65th).

Hazard is back – aimlessly

Because on the other side of the Merengues nothing noteworthy happened and time was running out, “Zizou” followed suit with Hazard and Antonio Blanco (77th). Asensio and Modric faded. But even taking four and five didn’t lead to anything, which would have changed the score on the scoreboard. Left with the number zero.

Another sensitive damper in the championship race – and anything but a successful rehearsal before the semi-final in First Division against Chelsea. But Real Madrid must return for the Champions League. As is often the case on the big stage when they have to.

Real Madrid: It’s over Apr 27, 9:00 pm: Real Madrid FC Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)

May 1, 9:00 pm: Real Madrid CA Osasuna (LaLiga)

May 05, 21:00: Chelsea – Real Madrid (Champions League)

May 09 at 9:00 pm: Real Madrid FC Seville (LaLiga)

May 13, 10:00 pm: Granada – Real Madrid (LaLiga)

