Poll: Britons trust the European Union more than the government

In addition, nearly half (49 per cent) are now disappointed that the UK left the EU at the end of January 2020 – less than a quarter (24 per cent) are happy about it, according to the World Values ​​Survey by King’s in London. Posted Thursday by the college, the university disclosed.

Accordingly, in 2022, just under a quarter (24 and 23 percent, respectively) had a great or relatively large amount of confidence in the government and parliament. On the other hand, trust in the European Union increased from 22 percent in the 2000s to 32 percent in 2018 and 39 percent.

“We have to work hard and fast to build public confidence,” said Bobby Duffy, president of the Institute for Responsible Policy. “The pandemic has shown how much we depend on public cooperation in times of crisis, where trust is key.”

In Scotland, where the ruling SNP party seeks independence and a return to the international community, 59 per cent of people were disappointed with Brexit, more than in the other three parts of the country. There, 50% trust the European Union. Only in Spain, at 52 percent, is there a higher value among the countries examined, the Policy Institute said.

Other British institutions such as political parties and the media (13 percent each) also scored poorly. After numerous scandals, trust in the police has fallen from 87 to 67 percent since 1981, especially in the Greater London Police – in the case of “Generation Z”, the so-called millennials, even to 44 percent.