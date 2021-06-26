Police operation in the city center – Three dead and several injured in an attack in Würzburg – News

And in a knife attack in Würzburg (democracy), three people were killed and others were “seriously injured” in some cases.

The police announced this in the evening.

The background to the attack in the city center remains unclear; An Islamic motive cannot be ruled out.

The alleged perpetrator was overpowered and arrested. There are no indications of other perpetrators.

Police said on Twitter that the attacker was a 24-year-old Somali. The man who lives in Würzburg was shot by the police, but his life is out of danger.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann said he was being treated psychiatrically. “We have no evidence of other perpetrators,” the police spokesman added. The danger to the population is over. Police said they alerted around 5 p.m.

dread and sadness

Police called for restraint on social media. “Please do not share photos or videos,” the police tweeted. “Please respect the privacy of the victims!” Soon after the event, the first videos were posted on social networks that were supposed to show what was happening.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder described the news as horrific and shocking. “We grieve with the victims and their families,” the CSU politician wrote on Twitter, adding: “We fear and hope with the wounded.” He also thanked the witnesses: “Thank you very much and respect for the courageous intervention of many citizens who firmly opposed the alleged attacker.”