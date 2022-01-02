Police officers drown a passenger on a flight from Frankfurt to Canada

A passenger made threats on the flight from Frankfurt/Main to Vancouver.

A couple interfere and overwhelm the man.

They are policemen from Austria.

Two Austrian police officers beat a passenger on their vacation flight from Frankfurt to Vancouver. As the Vienna Interior Ministry announced on Sunday, the passenger made threats two hours after take-off last Wednesday, endangering security on board. The ministry did not want to give details of the man due to the jurisdiction of the Canadian authorities.

The ministry stated that the policewoman and the policeman had secret contacts with the pilot and the flight crew before they intervened and tied the man with ties. Austrian patrol officers guarded the passenger for hours until he reached Canada, where he was handed over to the authorities – and the couple began their vacation.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner praised the brave intervention of police officers. “I am proud of our servants – their intervention was brave, intelligent and courageous,” ÖVP politician told Der Standard on Sunday. (mt/dspa)