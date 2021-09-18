Motorsport Valley Polestar expands development in the UK

Editor: Nick Lowman

The Volvo sub-brand aims to develop a truly climate-neutral model by 2030. The car closest to this idea is currently being developed in England.

company in this topic

Polestar development in Motorsport Valley. (Photo: Polestar)

Volvo / Geely’s electric performance brand is expanding its research and development center near Birmingham, UK. As the manufacturer announced in a press release on Thursday, the company intends to double the strength of its development team to 500 employees in an unspecified period of time.

Polestar players at Mira Technology Park in the British Midlands are set to focus on developing the “Precept”, which was first introduced last year as a concept vehicle and which is supposed to go into series production in 2025.

Developers will have access to a variety of special equipment in the business park, including the battery test environment, the test track network and a number of companies that have pooled their automotive expertise in the technology park.

(ID: 47643746)